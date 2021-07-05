wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Weighs In On Potential Match With El Hijo del Vikingo
Kenny Omega has taken to social media to comment on a possible match with lucha libre star El Hijo del Vikingo after Vikingo used the Croyt’s Wrath this weekend. The AAA star used Omega’s maneuver on AAA World Wide’s Verano de Escándalo show on Saturday against Látigo in a six-man tag team match for the AAA de Oro trophy, and someone tagged Omega in a GIF of the move as you can see below.
Omega retweeted it and wrote:
“The balance and core strength this takes is incredible. With a little more raw power, he could have done it just as good as me. I’ve said [El Hijo del Vikingo] is one of the best for a reason. Much like with Jungle Boy in AEW, I want to crush your future too”
Omega is set to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at TripleMania XXIX on August 14th.
The balance and core strength this takes is incredible. With a little more raw power, he could have done it just as good as me.
I’ve said @vikingo_aaa is one of the best for a reason. Much like with Jungle Boy in AEW, I want to crush your future too, @luchalibreaaa https://t.co/KvZQJRygvd
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls Cowboy Hat Skits With Steve Austin In WWE, Vince McMahon Threatening To Fine Them For Laughing So Much
- Lana On Roman Reigns Pushing Back On Table Spot Idea With Nia Jax At WWE Survivor Series, Her Reaction To Her Role In Match
- Former WWE Doctor Talks About Treating Mick Foley After Hell in a Cell Fall
- Backstage Rumor on How Zelina Vega & WWE Resolved Their Issues, Pro-Union Tweets Deleted