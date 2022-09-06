Kenny Omega On What Will Ospreay Lacks To Be a Top Performer, Progress On AEW Fight Forever

Kenny Omega recently shared his thoughts on the differences between himself and Will Ospreay, what Ospreay needs to be a “top performer” and more. Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview last week in the lead-up to All Out, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the differences between himself and Ospreay: “We look at the business in two very different ways. The way we go about our matches is different, and even what we want to leave behind in wrestling is different. We’re both shooting to be the top performer wherever we go, but we go about it in very different ways.”

On what Ospreay is lacking in order to be a top star: “Will has this false sense of self. That’s reinforced partly by some people in the wrestling media, like Dave Meltzer, who I believe overrates his matches just a little. I can take blame for that—I broke the Your Grade Loading... scale. Since I broke the scale, the ratings have been all over the place. It’s hard to make heads or tails of how good a match really is, and that’s creating a divide. The rating system used to be something that was prestigious. Now, should I be proud of a four-star match? Or should I be proud of a five or a six? If Will gets something that’s over a five, and I didn’t enjoy my experience watching the match, do I want a match like that?

On AEW Fight Forever winning Best Sports/Racing Game at GamesCom: “I was blown away by that. It was recognized as something fun, and people who left our booth had a very entertaining experience. That is what we’re always seeking. And I think we only gave a small taste of what makes the game so much fun. That makes me even more excited for when people start to really see how crazy, kookie, and fun this game really is.”

On the progress of the game: “If people are concerned about modes, and I’ve heard some strange stuff, like there are only singles matches, but I can happily say that is not the case. We will have tag team matches and tag team maneuvers, and the mechanics to those matches will feel vastly different from singles matches. You’ll feel like you’re in a tag match, and we’re working diligently to have varied match types. This game isn’t going to pull any punches. It’s going to be physical, sometimes bloody, and we’ve got a very high weapon count for everyone to have fun with. The hijinks outside the ring are a lot of fun, and there’s still Career Mode, too. I hope people have a blast with it.

On his goal for his comeback story: “I want to express myself in a multitude of ways, and tell my stories in a very different way. After suffering through so much rehab, and being at a stage where I wasn’t sure if I could ever come back, I’m now being proud of where I am. The standard thing to do after climbing Mount Everest is to celebrate. I felt like coming back to the ring was cause for celebration, but I didn’t want to come back in a traditional way. My goal is to give a unique take on what a comeback story can look like. It’s something new for me, it’s something that isn’t really being represented on our shows, and it’s a challenge. I’ve never been away for this amount of time. It’s uncharted territory, but I refuse to rehash what I’ve already done.”