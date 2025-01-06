Kenny Omega On What’s Next For Him After Wrestle Dynasty: ‘Time To Rebuild’

Kenny Omega is full speed ahead now that he’s made his in-ring return at Wrestle Dynasty, noting that it’s time to take back what he lost. Omega, who made his return at Sunday’s show with a win over Gabe Kidd, spoke in an AEW digital exclusive after the event and talked about where he goes from here and more. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On what’s next for him: “You’re probably wondering after that, what’s next? ‘Kenny, you back?’ What do you think? Yeah, I’m back and if you’re wondering what’s next, it’s time to take back everything I lost. It’s time to rebuild. It’s time to prove what I’ve proven time and time and time again, not just this company, this entire business belongs to Kenny Omega. When I come back to AEW, what’s next for Kenny Omega? It’s time to prove to the world once again that wrestling is Kenny Omega. AEW is Kenny Omega, whether you like it or not. People thought that I just disappeared off the face of the planet, that I haven’t been paying attention, I haven’t been watching. I watch everything and all I’ve seen are a lot of frauds and wannabes. There is only one God of professional wrestling. In place of that God, there’s placeholders. There are flashes in the pans, there are flavors of the month, but there’s truly only one God, and he’s returning.”

On how he’s changed in his time away: “I always wondered, ‘What kind of person and I going to be when I come back? What kind of person am I going to be after two feet of my intestines were taken from me?’ I’ve lost friends, I’ve lost allies, I’ve lost family. The one thing I didn’t lose was this for of you people. You always reminded me that I had a place to call home in AEW. So for you fans, I want to thank you. This is what I give to the business. This is what I give to you. It’s been a year. Physically, I’ve changed. Mentally, I’ve changed. How could I not? But like it or not, whatever this new version of Kenny Omega is, he’s back. AEW, like it or not, I’m back.”