Kenny Omega Will Appear On This Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling
March 18, 2021
Impact Wrestling has announced that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on Tuesday’s episode of the show. Omega is set to face Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title for title bout at Rebellion on April 24. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Kenny Omega to appear
* X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. TJP
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz
* Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards
BREAKING: @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will return to IMPACT alongside @TheDonCallis TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/aMCi3wcU2A
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2021
