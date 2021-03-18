wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Will Appear On This Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling

March 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on Tuesday’s episode of the show. Omega is set to face Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title for title bout at Rebellion on April 24. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kenny Omega to appear
* X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. TJP
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz
* Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards

