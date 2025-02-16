Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Defeat The Don Calls Family At Grand Slam Australia

AEW’s dream team of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeated the Don Callis Family at AEW Grand Slam Australia tonight. They faced Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in the opening match, getting the win after Omega hit the One Winged Angel on Takeshita. This is only Omega’s second match since his return to AEW last month.

We kick off Grand Slam Australia with The DREAM TEAM of The Aerial Assassin joining up with The Best Bout Machine!

Brisbane is FIRED UP for the arrival of The Best Bout Machine – Kenny Omega!

