wrestling / News

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Defeat The Don Calls Family At Grand Slam Australia

February 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay Kenny Omega AEW Grand Slam Australia Image Credit: AEW

AEW’s dream team of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeated the Don Callis Family at AEW Grand Slam Australia tonight. They faced Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in the opening match, getting the win after Omega hit the One Winged Angel on Takeshita. This is only Omega’s second match since his return to AEW last month.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1890977115543150629

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1890977788624060816

AEW Grand Slam Australia, Joseph Lee

