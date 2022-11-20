Kenny Omega Challenges Will Ospreay To IWGP US Title Match For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kenny Omega has his sights set on Will Ospreay and the IWGP US Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At this morning’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Ospreay appeared in a video after Ospreay’s win over Shota Umino and issued a challenge to the US Champion for a bout at Wrestle Kingdom. You can see the video below.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 takes place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.