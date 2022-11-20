wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Challenges Will Ospreay To IWGP US Title Match For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega has his sights set on Will Ospreay and the IWGP US Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At this morning’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Ospreay appeared in a video after Ospreay’s win over Shota Umino and issued a challenge to the US Champion for a bout at Wrestle Kingdom. You can see the video below.
Wrestle Kingdom 17 takes place on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.
BREAKING@kennyomegamanx has challenged @willospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17!#njpw #njwk17 #NJPWxSTARDOM pic.twitter.com/BCPxPr6olo
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 20, 2022
