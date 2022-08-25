Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Trade Verbal Shots After AEW Dynamite (Clip)

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay fired some verbal shots each other in dueling promos after AEW Dynamite ended. Wednesday night’s episode ended with Ospreay and Aussie Open defeating Death Triangle to advance in the AEW Trios Tournament.

Omega and the Young Bucks came out to confront the three after the match and after Dynamite went off the air, Omega and Ospreay shared words back and forth. You can check out the video below, along with a transcript of the comments courtesy of Fightful:

Omega: “Please. Give our friends from New Japan a wonderful AEW welcome. Now, I’m gonna do something very special that perhaps I shouldn’t. Don’t make me regret it. Because you guys are the guests and you won in the main event. Give these people a piece of your minds. Tell these people how you feel. Thank these people for giving us their time tonight. Now that you guys are in the big leagues, that’s just one of your daily duties. See if you can handle the responsibility, Will. Hopefully you can handle it a little better than filling my shoes in New Japan,” Omega said.

Ospreay: “I didn’t know ‘The Cleaner’ was a puss. Fill your shoes? The way I see things is the short time I’ve been in New Japan you’ve done and more, you fragile bitch. Kenny Omega was wearing a t-shirt when he came back. What’s the matter, hiding that belly of yours? Are the abs gone brother? Is that what it is? Look at you, covered in tape. I just did the G1, went to the final, another five stars. While I’ve been working, you’ve been sitting down and getting the Young Bucks to wipe your ass. Face it, you guys have built a wonderful empire here, but it wouldn’t be this good because you invited me to come over here. Money where your mouth is. Next week, United Empire vs. The Elite.”

Omega: “Since we’re going to play a little hard ball and since there is absolutely no way anyone is going to see or hear any of this. You wanna talk about doing everything I’ve done except doing more and sooner. That could be true except the only difference is, I did it in front of full, sold out crowds and you did a G1 Final in front of what, 3,000 people? After the hardships that I faced to give people like you an opportunity, you would think that maybe you’d be able to do a little more with it. One man’s opinion doesn’t mean much to me at all. None of these people know any of your matches. None of these people even know you. I introduced them to you. I introduced them to you a lot like I introduced you to the heavyweight scene in New Japan. I never got one thank you from you will. Not one, and here you are talking a whole lot of shit in front of all these people thinking you’re a real tough guy because you wrestled five matches in five days on a couple of indies and a couple of lower card New Japan guys. You lost to Okada, big deal. I’ve lost to Okada too, but I’ve also beaten Okada on the biggest stage of them all. The match that I’m talking about, that’s the one everyone calls the best one of all time, something no one says about your matches. In fact, no can even remember your matches. I gave you the impossible task of filling my shoes. Maybe I shouldn’t have given you a pie of shoes when you still haven’t grown out of your diapers. Hey will, I appreciate you man. No heat.”