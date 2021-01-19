wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Will Reflect on His Dominance on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
– Fresh off his win at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill on Saturday, AEW World champion Kenny Omega has been announced for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where the champion will reflect on his dominance. You can see AEW’s announcement below.
The former AEW World champion, Jon Moxley, is also set to be in action on tomorrow night’s show, so he might have something to say about Omega. This week’s Dynamite is set for Wednesday, January 20 on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Kenny Omega to reflect on his dominance
* Sting to congratulate Darby Allin
* Brodie Lee Jr.’s birthday celebration
* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager
* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Matt Sydal and Top Wolf
* Penelope Ford vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Jon Moxley vs. TBA
* Adam Page and Dark Order vs. The Hybrid 2 & Chaos Project
* Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon
Tomorrow night on Dynamite, we will hear from your AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX w/ @TheDonCallis as he reflects on his dominance.
Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch live on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/ZmKXcQKH6C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2021
