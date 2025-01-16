wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Picks Up Win In Return Match On AEW Dynamite, Attacked By Don Callis Family
Kenny Omega was victorious in his in-ring return on AEW Dynamite, but he and Will Ospreay ran into the Don Callis Family after. Wednesday night’s show saw Omega make his AEW in-ring return against Brian Cage. Omega picked up the win with the One-Winged Angel, but after the match Lance Archer and Kyle Fletcher attacked.
Opsreay came down to the ring to make the save, but Konosuke Takeshita came out and the numbers advantage was too much. The Callis Family walked away leaving Ospreay and Omega on the mat.
