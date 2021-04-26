Kenny Omega Wins Title vs. Title Match at Impact: Rebellion (Pics, Video)

We have a new Impact World Champion (and not a new AEW World Champion) following the main event of Impact: Rebellion. Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swan in a match that went just over 23 minutes to win their Title vs. Title match that served as the PPV’s main event. Omega got the win in the end with a One Winged Angel.

This marks Omega’s first run with the Impact World Title, and ends Swann’s run at 184 days. He won the title from Eric Young at Bound for Glory in October.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Our full review of Impact: Rebellion is here.