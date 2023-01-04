wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Wins IWGP US Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
The Cleaner is a champion once again. In his first NJPW match in four years, Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP US title at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Omega came out to the Sephiroth theme song from Final Fantasy VII before the match. The two went back and forth and eventually Omega hit a defiant Ospreay with a knee, followed by the One-Winged Angel to get the win.
This is the second reign for Kenny Omega. Ospreay, in his one and only reign so far, held the title for 206 days. He won it at Dominion on June 12, 2022.
Kenny Omega DDT’d Will Ospreay from the top turnbuckle. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before. #WK17 #NJPW pic.twitter.com/JqB8yWsVXZ
— Ryan Gaydos (@Gaydos_) January 4, 2023
.@KennyOmegamanX "Kamigoye→One Winged Angel"
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023
2023.1.4 東京ドーム
まじか、、、#wk17 #ケニーオメガ pic.twitter.com/t2NE8s2D91
— azu★ (@njpw_azu510) January 4, 2023
🔥東京ドーム大会 WRESTLE KINGDOM 17🔥
ダブルメインイベントⅠ USヘビー級選手権試合🇺🇸@KennyOmegamanX is Back👉💥
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023