Kenny Omega On How Working With AJ Styles Changed His Career
In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Kenny Omega spoke about how his time working with AJ Styles and a match they had changed his career. Here are highlights:
On working with AJ Styles: “Of course we did multiple tag [matches] together. But a lot of people don’t know I have had one singles match with AJ and I actually accredit that match with keeping me in the wrestling business. I was sort of at a crossroads, no pun intended. This was in 2006 and I wasn’t sure if I was going to do the MMA thing or if I was going to do professional wrestling. I was competing in jujutsu all around the country and I was training in exhibition and sparring matches to do full-contact MMA. It was enjoyable but I found that my in-ring performance was suffering because there’s an aesthetic look you have to retain in professional wrestling.”
On choosing between MMA and wrestling: “If I were to concentrate on one, the other was going to suffer. So I wanted to use that AJ match in Winnipeg to determine what my future holds. Am I going to go into fighting or am I going to do the wrestling thing? After the AJ match I thought, ‘Oh my goodness. There’s this guy who is so much better than me but we have this chemistry together.’ It showed me my true potential and something I could achieve that I hadn’t actually seen yet.”
On choosing wrestling: “I found out that I’m an entertainer. I’m a performer, so I’m going to give this wrestling thing one more shot.”