Kenny Omega Would Have Been At Peace If He’d Had To Retire Due to Health Issues

Kenny Omega has been out of action for a nearly a year due to his diverticulitis, and he says he would have been happy with his career if he’d been forced to retire. Omega is set to return to the ring against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty, and he recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview in which he talked about his time away from the ring and more. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On if he would have been satisfied with his legacy if he’d had to retire: “I’ve done more than I ever could’ve dreamed of in wrestling. So I was at peace with the thought that ‘If this could spell the end, then would I be happier or would I be at peace with everything I’ve done in the industry?’ And I had really humble goals for myself. So the answer to that is yes. I’m extremely happy with what I’ve done, the people I’ve met, the lives I’ve touched, and maybe the lives that have touched me. I’m in a much better place because of the world of wrestling.”

On being at peace with the notion that he may not have been able to go out on his own terms: “In terms of maybe not being able to go out in the way that I wanted to, I don’t think many people do get that choice. I don’t think there are many people at all that can select how they go out, and end up being fine with that and okay with that. I feel like there’s always that perfect storybook ending that you search for, and if you don’t get it, and you’ve seen this probably many times before in your time, people will retire and they’ll unretire over and over and over again, because they’re always searching for that Cinderella story, or that storybook ending where you’re going to get exactly what you wanted, and go out in the way you hope to. And I just think that, because of everything I have done, was able to do and was blessed enough to accomplish, that if I asked for more, I would just be selfish at this point.”