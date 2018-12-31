Quantcast

 

Various News: Kenny Omega Unveils Wrestle Kingdom Hype Video, New Beyond Wrestling Series, Necro Butcher Returning to Ring

December 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kenny Omega has released a planned hype video for his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. You can see the video below, which was posted by Omega to Twitter after it became apparent that NJPW was not likely to use it:

– Beyond Wrestling has announced that they will be airing live events from Worcester, Massachusetts that will debut on IndependentWrestling.tv. The series will air Wednesdays at 8 PM starting in April:

– Necro Butcher is making his return to the ring. Joey Janela announced on Twitter that the CZW alumnus will wrestle at his Spring Break Part Two show on April 6th. Butcher last wrestled in 2016:

