Various News: Kenny Omega Unveils Wrestle Kingdom Hype Video, New Beyond Wrestling Series, Necro Butcher Returning to Ring

– Kenny Omega has released a planned hype video for his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. You can see the video below, which was posted by Omega to Twitter after it became apparent that NJPW was not likely to use it:

– Beyond Wrestling has announced that they will be airing live events from Worcester, Massachusetts that will debut on IndependentWrestling.tv. The series will air Wednesdays at 8 PM starting in April:

BREAKING: Starting in April, Electric Haze in Worcester, Massachusetts will host Beyond Wrestling live events every Wednesday beginning at 8pm ET! A new streaming platform – https://t.co/eG2UqiObKp – will broadcast the #UnchartedTerritory series live every week. pic.twitter.com/coEjDn5BAw — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) December 31, 2018

– Necro Butcher is making his return to the ring. Joey Janela announced on Twitter that the CZW alumnus will wrestle at his Spring Break Part Two show on April 6th. Butcher last wrestled in 2016: