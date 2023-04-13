wrestling / News
Kenny Omega & Young Bucks Return, Attack Blackpool Combat Club On AEW Dynamite
April 12, 2023
Kenny Omega & Young Bucks are back in action, making their returns on AEW Dynamite. This week’s episode saw Omega come to the ring and confront the Blackpool Combat Club following Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli’s win over Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa.
The Young Bucks then came out through the crowd and attacked the BCC, with Omega joining in. This is the Bucks’ first appearance since the March 23rd episode, where they were stretchered out after a backstage attack.
#TheELITE have seen ENOUGH!@youngbucks @KennyOmegaManX
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hdrzvw3t87
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2023
