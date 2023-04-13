wrestling / News

Kenny Omega & Young Bucks Return, Attack Blackpool Combat Club On AEW Dynamite

April 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega & Young Bucks are back in action, making their returns on AEW Dynamite. This week’s episode saw Omega come to the ring and confront the Blackpool Combat Club following Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli’s win over Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa.

The Young Bucks then came out through the crowd and attacked the BCC, with Omega joining in. This is the Bucks’ first appearance since the March 23rd episode, where they were stretchered out after a backstage attack.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading