wrestling / News

KENTA Added to G1 Climax 29 Opening Day Meet & Greet

June 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Kenta

– KENTA is set for New Japan’s meet and greet for the G1 Climax 29’s opening day. New Japan announced on Sunday that the former Hideo Itami will be part of the meet & greet, joining Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, SANADA, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jushin Liger.

The show’s press conference starts at 12 PM CT on the day — July 6th, to be specific — with the meet & greets starting at 2 PM and 3:30 PM. You can see the announcement posts below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

G1 Climax 29, KENTA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading