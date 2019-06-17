wrestling / News
KENTA Added to G1 Climax 29 Opening Day Meet & Greet
– KENTA is set for New Japan’s meet and greet for the G1 Climax 29’s opening day. New Japan announced on Sunday that the former Hideo Itami will be part of the meet & greet, joining Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, SANADA, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jushin Liger.
The show’s press conference starts at 12 PM CT on the day — July 6th, to be specific — with the meet & greets starting at 2 PM and 3:30 PM. You can see the announcement posts below:
Details have been finalised for the pre #g129 opening day meet and greet on July 5. One last name will be revealed in an hour's time, and it's a big one! #DestinedforDallas #njpw pic.twitter.com/OGLYtZjSgK
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 17, 2019
KENTA is #DestinedforDallas!@KENTAG2S joins Meet and Greet lineup for July 5 at the Bob Duncan Center before #g129 kicks off the next night!
Details: https://t.co/i28kHgGnNC pic.twitter.com/xYDlvSbqJE
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 17, 2019
