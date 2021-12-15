wrestling / News

KENTA and Hiroshi Tanahashi Agree To IWGP US Title Match

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
KENTA AEW Dynamite NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KENTA and Hiroshi Tanahashi have agreed to a match for the IWGP United States Championship at a future date. While the date hasn’t been announced, the match will be no disqualification. Tanahashi had been challenging KENTA to a match over the last few days, and the champion agreed during the Best of the Super Juniors 28 and World Tag League 2021 Finals. Tanahashi allowed KENTA to pick the stipulation and KENTA chose no DQ.

KENTA won the title at Power Struggle on November 6.

