KENTA Announces He Had COVID-19 But Is Doing Better

In a post on Instagram, KENTA confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 several weeks ago but he has since tested negative and is doing better.

He wrote: “I got COVID last few weeks. First of all, I apologize to everyone who had to [change plans] because of me. Fortunately, my symptom was not too bad. Just [had a] fever a few days (102 F) and lost my smell. But now I’m totally fine. And got [a negative test]. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.”

He hasn’t wrestled since July 25 at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam.