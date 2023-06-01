wrestling / News
KENTA Says He’s Available For CM Punk’s Return At AEW Collision’s Debut
May 31, 2023 | Posted by
CM Punk is returning to AEW for the debut of Collision next month, and KENTA says he’s free that night. As reported, Tony Khan announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Punk will return on June 17th for the debut of Collision. KENTA, who has been a rival of Punk’s for years over Punk taking his finisher, posted to Twitter to react to the news, as you can see below. He wrote:
“I’m free on June 17th.”
There’s no word yet on if Punk will compete in a match for the show, which takes place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and will air on TNT.
I’m free on June 17th. https://t.co/Pi6Ksy29mu
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Seemingly Reacts To Being Left Out of WWE NXT Video
- Booker T Says Jade Cargill Has ‘Hell Of A Career In Front Of Her,’ Praises Bianca Belair & Athena
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Knew He Wouldn’t Be WWE Champion For Long
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match