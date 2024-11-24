wrestling / News
KENTA Says He May Bring Bullet Club To MLW Following Attack At Slaughterhouse
November 24, 2024 | Posted by
KENTA says that perhaps its time that the Bullet Club comes to MLW after he was attacked at Slaughterhouse. MLW’s show on Friday saw Donovan Dijak take out KENTA after his victory over Paul London. MLW posted a video to their Twitter account after the backstage attack in which KENTA brushed off a question about his being out of MLW until the end of the year.
Instead, the NJPW said, “Maybe it’s time I bring the Bullet Club to MLW.”
No word as of yet on when KENTA will next be seen in MLW.
"Maybe it’s time I bring the #BulletClub to MLW." – @KENTAG2S may be out for the rest of the year, but he has PLANS for retaliation.
WATCH #MLWSH 📺: https://t.co/o6wYESqG6M pic.twitter.com/lAraNMEMia
— MLW (@MLW) November 24, 2024
