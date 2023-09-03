KENTA Reacts To CM Punk Being Fired by AEW

After AEW announced that they had terminated the contract of CM Punk following his altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In in London, KENTA took to Twitter to react to the news. He tweeted, “WELCOME BACK MY GO 2 SLEEP.”

KENTA vs. CM Punk was originally planned for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and KENTA tweeted many times about how he wanted a big payday to face Punk, but the match ultimately didn’t end up happening, with Punk reportedly not being “thrilled” to work with KENTA.

Of course, KENTA originally used the GTS.