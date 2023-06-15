KENTA Comments On Reports That CM Punk ‘Wasn’t Thrilled’ About Working With Him

KENTA has posted to social media to comment on a report that CM Punk wasn’t too keen on working with him for a match. As reported earlier, ESPN is scheduled to run an interview with Punk ahead of AEW Collision’s debut, and that Punk “may come across badly” in relation to his not being “thrilled” to work with KENTA. The report noted that Punk was speaking in a way that “would blur the lines, and create buzz for upcoming shows.”

KENTA, who is said to have been the planned opponent for Punk at Forbidden Door has since posted to Twitter to comment on the report. He wrote:

“Hahaha. Me too. It is ZERO interesting without money. Also I’m so pissed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal fued. F**K YOU.”