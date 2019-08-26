wrestling / News
KENTA Comments on Daniel Bryan And Kofi Kingston Hitting Each Other With The GTS
August 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston using the GTS on each other in response to “CM Punk” chants has caught the attention of KENTA himself. KENTA, who of course was Hideo Itami in WWE, retweeted the video of his former co-workers hitting the move.
You can see his post below, in which he reminds people that he is the creator of the finisher:
Just letting you know
©️2004 KENTA https://t.co/NarqjGQ6nR
— KENTA (@KENTAG2S) August 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reacts To Jon Moxley Being Pulled From AEW All Out
- Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Causing Problems By Getting Back Tattoo, Lesnar Losing Out on Money Due to It
- Corey Graves Recalls the Early Days of NXT, Being Part of the ‘Street Team’ And When NXT Began to Catch On