wrestling / News

KENTA Comments on Daniel Bryan And Kofi Kingston Hitting Each Other With The GTS

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW KENTA

– Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston using the GTS on each other in response to “CM Punk” chants has caught the attention of KENTA himself. KENTA, who of course was Hideo Itami in WWE, retweeted the video of his former co-workers hitting the move.

You can see his post below, in which he reminds people that he is the creator of the finisher:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, KENTA, Kofi Kingston, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading