NJPW News: KENTA Debuts at NJPW Dominion, Jon Moxley & Shingo Takagi Declare For G1 Climax

– The former Hideo Itami has made his debut for NJPW and is heading for G1 Climax 29. During Sunday morning’s NJPW Dominion show, KENTA came out and declared his intention to enter his year’s G1 Climax tournament. You can see a couple of clips below.

KENTA was signed to WWE and worked as Itami in NXT and later 205 Live before receiving his requested release in February. He previously worked in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

– In addition to KENTA, you can add Jon Moxley and Shingo Takagi to the G1 Climax. Both starts declared their intention to work the tournament following their respective matches at Dominion: