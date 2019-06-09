wrestling / News
NJPW News: KENTA Debuts at NJPW Dominion, Jon Moxley & Shingo Takagi Declare For G1 Climax
– The former Hideo Itami has made his debut for NJPW and is heading for G1 Climax 29. During Sunday morning’s NJPW Dominion show, KENTA came out and declared his intention to enter his year’s G1 Climax tournament. You can see a couple of clips below.
AHHHHHHHHHH!!
KENTAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!! #NJPW #njdominionhttps://t.co/IKsQw9WMvw pic.twitter.com/c4HTJS9WpO
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 9, 2019
Moxley. Shingo. KENTA. #G129 could be the biggest G1 Climax ever! #njdominion
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/yx0YL15Yt4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
KENTA was signed to WWE and worked as Itami in NXT and later 205 Live before receiving his requested release in February. He previously worked in Pro Wrestling NOAH.
– In addition to KENTA, you can add Jon Moxley and Shingo Takagi to the G1 Climax. Both starts declared their intention to work the tournament following their respective matches at Dominion:
.@JonMoxley just called his shot! #njdominion #g129
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/gxRfOSArvE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
Mox has declared, and now @Takagi__Shingo! This year's #g129 is going to be LOADED!! #njdominion
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/i9k74VgFYG
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
