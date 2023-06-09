KENTA Reportedly Being Discussed For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Match

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place later this month, and a new report notes that KENTA has been discussed for a big match. Fightful Select reports that the NJPW star is under a “working plan” to work the show, which he has previously said he’d be open to if the money was right.

According to the report, there’s no confirmation yet as to whether KENTA’s deal to appear at the PPV is finalized. That said, both companies are working with the assumption that he’ll be working the show and CM Punk has been discussed as KENTA’s potential opponent.

KENTA and Punk have long feuded online over Punk using KENTA’s finishing maneuver. KENTA teased a potential match late last month.