– NJPW star KENTA took note of Shinsuke Nakamura hitting Ricochet with a Go 2 Sleep during last night’s WWE Raw. In response to Nakamura using KENTA’s signature move, the wrestler joked on his X account, “See you at survivor series lol” You can view his comments below:

See you at survivor series lol https://t.co/g8hEdJXBIN — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) October 10, 2023