wrestling / News
KENTA Says He Couldn’t Be Himself The Last Few Years, Wants To Show Who He Is at G1 Climax 29
KENTA spoke to the media following the NJPW G1 Climax 29 press conference in Arlington, TX today and 411 was on hand. He said that while he couldn’t be himself the last few years in WWE, he is excited to show who he is tomorrow night at G1.
On if he has to change styles based on if he is wrestling in the U.S. or Japan: “I think I need to be the same, not different, even [United] States or Japan, I need to be like me, I need to be myself.”
On wanting to show who he is: “I couldn’t be myself last few years, so I’m so excited to be myself tomorrow. I want to show, like I said, I came to New Japan to show who I am, so tomorrow night, I want to be myself.”
If using the above quotes, please credit NJPW with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon
- Jim Ross On What Needs to Happen For Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to Succed in WWE
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More