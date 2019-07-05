KENTA Says He Couldn’t Be Himself The Last Few Years, Wants To Show Who He Is at G1 Climax 29

KENTA spoke to the media following the NJPW G1 Climax 29 press conference in Arlington, TX today and 411 was on hand. He said that while he couldn’t be himself the last few years in WWE, he is excited to show who he is tomorrow night at G1.

On if he has to change styles based on if he is wrestling in the U.S. or Japan: “I think I need to be the same, not different, even [United] States or Japan, I need to be like me, I need to be myself.”

On wanting to show who he is: “I couldn’t be myself last few years, so I’m so excited to be myself tomorrow. I want to show, like I said, I came to New Japan to show who I am, so tomorrow night, I want to be myself.”

