KENTA Says Not Being Able to Use The Move He Created Was One Of His Worst Experiences

KENTA is the creator of the Go To Sleep, and he appears to have called not being able to use the move for years one of his worst experiences. The NJPW star has regularly called out Punk for “stealing” the move from him, going all the way back to 2011 when he said in an interview with the Daily Star, “Please list him up on the wanted list as he stole my move!,” though it has always seemed to be more of a running joke between the two to the point that Punk once acknowledged that he “stole it from KENTA” and KENTA used the finisher as a way to push for an NJPW/AEW crossover match in 2021.

After Bobby Fish said in a recent interview that Punk “took a man’s finishing move, which anybody knows pro-wrestling knows that’s kind of f**ked up, and you weren’t even decent enough to change the name,” KENTA took to Twitter to talk about how he wasn’t able to use the move for the most part in WWE as Punk — who exited WWE on bad terms just as KENTA came in — was closely associated with it. KENTA, who has been openly critical of his time in WWE, wrote:

“Let the world know.

One of my worst experience in this business is that I was not allowed to use MY finishing move for 4 years.

A move which I created on my own. WHAT A LIFE.”