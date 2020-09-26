KENTA on Wrestling Juice Robinson in G1 After Their Past Experience in WWE, Sends Message to His Critics

– During Thursday’s NJPW G1 Climax Night 4 event, Juice Robinson defeated KENTA in their G1 Climax tournament match. During his post-match interview, KENTA spoke in English about his and Juice Robinson’s past run in WWE NXT, and he also had some candid words for critics about his career. Below are some highlights and a video of the post-match interview for KENTA:

KENTA on how he and Juice Robinson both used to be in WWE NXT: “Juice, Juice. You did great. You did great, today, but don’t forget, I’m gonna pay you back, OK? Let me little talk about our story. I don’t know if you guys know about that, but back in 2014, Juice and I were in the same company, which is the best company in this business. At the time, Juice was a different character and also a different style. After a couple years, we finally met in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. To be honest, to be honest, this is huge. Even though lost the match, I don’t care. It’s a good story. But again, Juice, next time I’m gonna pay you back, okay?”

KENTA on his career: “I think it’s not important where you are. It doesn’t matter wherever you are. The most important thing is what you are doing. At least, we can be what I want to be. If you guys talk s*** about my career or my wrestling, please do so. I don’t give a f***. It’s my f***ing life! Even if I lost today, G1 Climax 30 is going to be my G1. See you in Tokyo.”

If using any of the above quotes, please use a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.