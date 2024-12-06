KENTA Set To Compete At Pro Wrestling NOAH 25th Anniversary Event

KENTA is making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH for the promotion’s 25th anniversary event. NOAH announced on Friday that the NJPW star will face Kenoh at the show, which takes place on January 1st, 2025. The match was set up at Friday’s World Tag League show when Kenoh confronted KENTA.

KENTA competed for NOAH at their 2022 and 2023 New Year shows.