KENTA Set To Compete At Pro Wrestling NOAH 25th Anniversary Event
KENTA is making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH for the promotion’s 25th anniversary event. NOAH announced on Friday that the NJPW star will face Kenoh at the show, which takes place on January 1st, 2025. The match was set up at Friday’s World Tag League show when Kenoh confronted KENTA.
KENTA competed for NOAH at their 2022 and 2023 New Year shows.
🎍OFFICIAL – Kenoh’s opponent has been decided for Nippon Budokan‼️
🔘NOAH 25th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL@kenoh_prowres
🆚@KENTAG2S
⬇️ ORDER THE PPV HERE ⬇️
📺 https://t.co/jdIqgnxmzj
🎙 English commentary #noah_ghc #njpw pic.twitter.com/7G0PCzv2ar
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH GLOBAL (@noahglobal) December 6, 2024
Kenoh turned up at NJPW’s event to challenge his "loved one" KENTA
Kenoh "KENTA, my love! Your home, NOAH, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. If you have feelings for your home then step into the ring at the Budokan”
KENTA "1 Jan, Budokan? I'll do it”pic.twitter.com/IWN261MshP
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH GLOBAL (@noahglobal) December 6, 2024
