– As previously reported, it’s been rumored that a matchup between NJPW star KENTA and AEW star CM Punk has been discussed for this month’s Forbidden Door II event. However, KENTA later posted comments on social media suggested he wouldn’t take the matchup unless he gets “the bag” from Tony Khan. Yesterday, when he responded to the rumors of the matchup, he tweeted, “Oh hell no. Tell Tony Khan, GIVE ME THE BAG.” When another user on Twitter suggested booking CM Punk vs. Tetsuya Naito instead, KENTA commented, “Sounds good to me. They are not gonna give me the bag. So Punk vs Naito. Do it. idc”

Earlier today, KENTA reiterated he wants a significant payday to make a match with Punk happen at the pay-per-view event. He wrote, “Yes. I’m scared that they gonna make this happen without any bag #GiveKENTATheBag”

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is scheduled to make his AEW return on Saturday, June 17 on the debut episode of AEW Collision, which will be held in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. In the main event, Punk will team with FTR against Samoa Joe and the Bullet Club Gold team of Jay White and Juice Robinson.

Punk has not yet been confirmed for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. The show is slated for Sunday, June 25. It will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Sounds good to me

They are not gonna give me the bag

So Punk vs Naito. Do it.

idc https://t.co/YPxiw1cvvk — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 9, 2023