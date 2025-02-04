KENTA Announces Return To Pro Wrestling NOAH For Korakuen Hall Show

KENTA is coming back to Pro Wrestling NOAH to work his first Korakuen Hall show for the company in a decade. The NJPW star appeared in a video posted by NOAH where he announced that he is returning to NOAH for the first time since The New Year on January 1st for a match.

You can see the video below, with the post quoting KENTA as follows:

“Hello Japan. I’m coming back to Pro Wrestling NOAH! I’ll be wrestling at Korakuen Hall on February 11. It’s been about 10 years since I last wrestled there for NOAH. I’m looking forward to seeing you all”

KENTA last worked the venue for NOAH in 2014.