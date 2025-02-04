wrestling / News
KENTA Announces Return To Pro Wrestling NOAH For Korakuen Hall Show
KENTA is coming back to Pro Wrestling NOAH to work his first Korakuen Hall show for the company in a decade. The NJPW star appeared in a video posted by NOAH where he announced that he is returning to NOAH for the first time since The New Year on January 1st for a match.
You can see the video below, with the post quoting KENTA as follows:
“Hello Japan. I’m coming back to Pro Wrestling NOAH! I’ll be wrestling at Korakuen Hall on February 11. It’s been about 10 years since I last wrestled there for NOAH. I’m looking forward to seeing you all”
KENTA last worked the venue for NOAH in 2014.
📣 KENTA has a message for NOAH fans‼️
“Hello Japan. I’m coming back to Pro Wrestling NOAH! I'll be wrestling at Korakuen Hall on February 11. It's been about 10 years since I last wrestled there for NOAH. I'm looking forward to seeing you all”#noah_ghcpic.twitter.com/IONyQAOYb0
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) February 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News
- Hulk Hogan Says He Expected To Be Booed at Premiere of WWE Raw On Netflix
- Stephanie McMahon on the Challenge of Keeping Everyone Happy, WWE’s Content Output
- More On Drew McIntyre’s Frustration About Royal Rumble Elimination