KENTA Says He Wants Royalties From CM Punk For Using Go 2 Sleep

In a series of posts on Twitter, KENTA spoke about inventing the Go 2 Sleep finisher and then ranting about CM Punk using the move. Fans then stood up for Punk, but KENTA trolled them back with various responses, including stating that he was better looking than Punk.

He wrote: “This is my very first #Go2Sleep. Before someone use in WWE. I don’t give a f*ck. And let me tell you one more fact. I always open my arms for that someone [to] pay royalties to me.”

