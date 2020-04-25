wrestling / News
KENTA Says He Wants Royalties From CM Punk For Using Go 2 Sleep
In a series of posts on Twitter, KENTA spoke about inventing the Go 2 Sleep finisher and then ranting about CM Punk using the move. Fans then stood up for Punk, but KENTA trolled them back with various responses, including stating that he was better looking than Punk.
He wrote: “This is my very first #Go2Sleep. Before someone use in WWE. I don’t give a f*ck. And let me tell you one more fact. I always open my arms for that someone [to] pay royalties to me.”
This is my very first #Go2Sleep
Before someone use in Wwe https://t.co/Nx8LhN1Zlx
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020
I don’t give A F**K.
And let me tell you one more fact.
I always open my arms for that someone pay royalties to me. https://t.co/1HrU8tcVtu
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020
Even though I’m better looking than him https://t.co/HqOXRAUNyc
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020
Are you FKN YOSHI-HASHI?? #ヨシハシみたいな事言うな https://t.co/w0YhymqTPJ
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020
F**K THE HATERS pic.twitter.com/gfBhO6QrKO
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 21, 2020
https://t.co/Rjr8lJpMdk pic.twitter.com/yis89HjZxU
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) April 22, 2020
