wrestling / News
KENTA Sends Message to Jon Moxley After New Japan Cup USA Win
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s New Japan Strong, NJPW wrestler KENTA was victorious over Jeff Cobb in the New Japan Cup USA 2020 Finals. With the win, KENTA has earned a shot at the IWGP United States Championship, which is currently held by Jon Moxley, who also happens to be the AEW World champion. After the match, KENTA declared that he’s coming after Moxley and his title. He also tweeted a message out to Moxley, which you can see below.
He wrote, “Hey @JonMoxley I’m coming for YOU.” Moxley last defended his IWGP US title against Minoru Suzuki last February at NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka 2020.
Hey @JonMoxley
I’m coming for YOU.
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Shane McMahon Could Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Head Writer, His Backstage Experiences With Shane
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally
- WWE Performers Reportedly Push Back on Reports That They’ve All Had Contact With AEW
- Randy Orton Reveals How Ric Flair Improvised RAW Promo, His Idea For WrestleMania Program With John Cena, Vince McMahon Giving Him Freedom With His Promos