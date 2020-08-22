KENTA Sends Message to Jon Moxley After New Japan Cup USA Win

– During last night’s New Japan Strong, NJPW wrestler KENTA was victorious over Jeff Cobb in the New Japan Cup USA 2020 Finals. With the win, KENTA has earned a shot at the IWGP United States Championship, which is currently held by Jon Moxley, who also happens to be the AEW World champion. After the match, KENTA declared that he’s coming after Moxley and his title. He also tweeted a message out to Moxley, which you can see below.

He wrote, “Hey @JonMoxley I’m coming for YOU.” Moxley last defended his IWGP US title against Minoru Suzuki last February at NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka 2020.