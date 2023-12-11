wrestling / News
KENTA Comments On Shohei Ohtani Signing Mega-Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
December 11, 2023 | Posted by
Baseball great Shohei Ohtani signed a massive deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, and NJPW star KENTA took to social media to comment. Ohtani signed a 10-year deal that brings him to the Dodgers for a contract worth a total of $700 million, the largest in MLB history.
KENTA posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to congratulate Ohtani on his deal and make a CM Punk reference, writing:
“Good luck Shohei.
Please DO NOT punching people in the face backstage.”
Punk himself referenced his backstage altercations in AEW during a promo on last Friday’s WWE Smackdown.
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 10, 2023