KENTA Comments On Shohei Ohtani Signing Mega-Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers

December 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
KENTA AEW Dynamite NJPW Image Credit: AEW

Baseball great Shohei Ohtani signed a massive deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, and NJPW star KENTA took to social media to comment. Ohtani signed a 10-year deal that brings him to the Dodgers for a contract worth a total of $700 million, the largest in MLB history.

KENTA posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to congratulate Ohtani on his deal and make a CM Punk reference, writing:

“Good luck Shohei.

Please DO NOT punching people in the face backstage.”

Punk himself referenced his backstage altercations in AEW during a promo on last Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

