KENTA To Make Debut For House of Glory in December

KENTA is set to make his House of Glory Wrestling debut next month. House of Glory announced on Thursday that the NJPW star will be part of their December 17th Revelation show in New York City.

You can see the full announcement below:

KENTA comes to House of Glory presents REVELATION on December 17th live from NYC!

House of Glory returns on Saturday December 17th live from the NYC Arena in Queens, NY. Bell time is 8 PM EST and the show will stream live on FITE.

NJPW star KENTA will make his House of Glory debut. What does the current Bullet Club member have in store for the HOG faithful?

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20.

World Heavyweight Champion Fatu, Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason, 6 Way Champion Mighty Mante, and Women’s Champion Violette are all signed to appear as well.

Don’t miss out on what will surely be one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year December 17th!

Stay tuned to HOG’s social channels for additional talent and match announcements.

The NYC Arena is easily accessible by the E Train,F Train, LIRR, and several buses in the area. Limited street parking is available as well.