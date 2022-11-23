wrestling / News

KENTA To Return To Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 1

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pro Wrestling NOAH Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that KENTA will return to the company for ‘The New Year’ on January 1, 2023. He will team with Naomichi Marufuji to challenge GHC Heavyweight Tag Team champions Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura. KENTA and Marufuji haven’t teamed since 2014, but are former champions. The event will also feature The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

