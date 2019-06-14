KENTA Wants to Fight Jon Moxley in NJPW, Talks Other New Japan Stars He Wants to Face

– KENTA would like to get a chance to face Jon Moxley now that they’re both out of WWE and working for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The former Hideo Itami appeared on the NJPW English podcast and discussed his debut at NJPW Dominion, which opponents he’d like to face and more. Highlights are below:

On the delay in his entrance: “Yeah, that has a little bit of story. [laughs] Yeah, Shibata [went] first, then he pointed at me and then I tried to go [through the] entrance but I couldn’t — I didn’t know where the entrance [was]. That’s why [I took a] little bit of time. And then I tried to look for the stairs and finally I found it. , ‘Oh okay. I go.’ Little bit of time, but yeah.”

On why he went to New Japan: “As I said, now New Japan goes worldwide. I want to show my wrestling to the world as KENTA. Not Hideo Itami. I want [to] show my wrestling to the world, and so New Japan goes worldwide. [In the] US or UK, everybody knows what New Japan [is]. So I decided [on] New Japan.”

On a possible match with Jon Moxley: “Actually he was top of the top in WWE. But you know, I’m not. We never talk[ed] about this … Definitely. I want to have [a] match with him ’cause now I’m not just stupid Hideo Itami. Now I’m KENTA you know. So I wanna fight him as KENTA. I want to kick his ass.”

On who from New Japan he’d like to face most: “Everybody. Boring, I know, but…now, Okada is IWGP Champ. Definitely I want to have [a] match against him. Also, I’m interested in Naito.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NJPW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.