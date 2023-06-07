KENTA Would Only Wrestle CM Punk For ‘Correct Amount of Money’

It seems after advocating for a match with CM Punk for a long time, KENTA has decided to play hard to get. The NJPW star, who has issued challenges to Punk in the past, now said he would only wrestle him if the money is right.

He wrote on Twitter: “I don’t really care who’s the original G2S. There is only one truth. If you want me to have match against Punk, Give Me correct amount of money. Other than that I don’t need to have this match. Seriously.”