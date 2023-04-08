wrestling / News
Kenzie Paige Becomes Inaugural Women’s TV Champion At NWA 312
April 8, 2023 | Posted by
We have the first NWA Women’s Television Champion following NWA 312. Kenzie Paige defeated Max the Impaler to win the inaugural championship at Friday’s PPV, winning the finals for the tournament. Samantha Starr and Kylie Paige came to the ring to help Paige during the match. You can see clips from the match below:
Absolutely savage!!! #NWA312 @KenziePaige_1 @_theyaremax_ pic.twitter.com/XDkXRuadwq
— NWA (@nwa) April 8, 2023
.@KenziePaige_1 is the inaugural NWA World Women's TV Champion! #NWA312 pic.twitter.com/sVlRrNd1Fi
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reportedly Went Off Script During WWE Hall of Fame
- Update On Status of Randy Orton After Recent Return Rumors
- Chris Jericho Reveals One Thing Vince McMahon Didn’t Like About His NJPW Match With Kenny Omega
- Shaul Guerrero Issues Statement On Situation With Sister and Mother, Confirms Some of Sherilyn’s Accusations