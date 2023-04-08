wrestling / News

Kenzie Paige Becomes Inaugural Women’s TV Champion At NWA 312

April 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 312 Kenzie Paige Image Credit: NWA

We have the first NWA Women’s Television Champion following NWA 312. Kenzie Paige defeated Max the Impaler to win the inaugural championship at Friday’s PPV, winning the finals for the tournament. Samantha Starr and Kylie Paige came to the ring to help Paige during the match. You can see clips from the match below:

