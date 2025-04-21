Kerry King Of Slayer Performs Damian Priest’s Entrance At WrestleMania 41

Kerry King, the iconic guitarist for Slayer, played Damian Priest to the ring at WrestleMania 41. King appeared at Sunday’s night two and performed Priest’s theme as the WWE star came to the ring for his Sin City Street Fight against Drew McIntyre.

King performs on Priest’s theme “Rise For the Night” and the latter’s finisher South of Heaven is named for Slayer’s 1988 song and album.