Kerry Morton Announces Contract Extension With NWA
December 14, 2022 | Posted by
– Wrestler Kerry Morton announced today that he has “signed and extended” his deal with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Morton currently holds the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship, which he won at NWA Hard Times 3.
Morton wrote, “Proud to announce, I have extended and signed on board with the National Wrestling Alliance. Looking forward to 2023 and the future for the @nwa. – World Jr Heavyweight Champion” Kerry Morton is also the son of Ricky Morton.
Proud to announce, I have extended and signed on board with the National Wrestling Alliance.
Looking forward to 2023 and the future for the @nwa.
– World Jr Heavyweight Champion pic.twitter.com/PmWquEWXEf
— 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐧 (@RealKerryMorton) December 14, 2022
