Kerry Morton Gives Details On His New NWA Deal, Says AEW & WWE Were Interested In Him

Kerry Morton recently signed a new deal with the NWA, and he gave a few details on the contract in a new interview. As noted, Morton announced a couple of weeks ago that he had re-signed with the promotion. In an appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Morton talked about the deal and how both WWE and AEW expressed interest in him. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On his new NWA contract: “I just re-upped my deal with the National Wrestling Alliance for the next 18 months. It’s great how everything worked out, Pat Kenney and Billy Corgan were very open ‘we want you to attend University, we want you to get your education, we want you to be a cheerleader, and still be part of our organization.’ Billy gave me some high praise at the tapings. It happened to work out greatly. My contract will come towards an end when I graduate college. Give me 18 months starting January 1 and we’ll go from there.”

On if AEW and WWE showed interest in him: “Yeah, I can happily say that, yes they have. That opportunity is so surreal. With WWE and AEW, I let them know that I am in college, I plan on graduating from college, and that’s kind of the idea of what they had for me so far. When I reached out and they reached out to me and they asked me to come tryout and be part of their squad, I said, ‘I’m in University, I would still love to attend,’ which I did. Right now, I’m focusing on getting my education, which is a deal I made with my parents and grandparents before they passed. Get an education before I pursued the professional wrestling business.”