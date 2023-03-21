Kerry Morton On His NWA Contract Status, Says He’s Happy There

Kerry Morton recently weighed in on his NWA contract status and what could be next to him after that. The NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Champion spoke with Bill Apter of 1Wrestling and talked about his current contract and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his contract status: “So right now, I have an 18-month deal with the National Wrestling Alliance. It’s my second contract. Billy [Corgan] and them, they really prize me there, as they should. I’m a prized possession. With that said though, after that, who wouldn’t want to one day main event WrestleMania? Never say never. I’m very happy and very fortunate to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance. But never say never quite frankly.”

On being in high pressure situations: “You give me a hundred breaks and I’ll carry them down the fill. Quite frankly, the pressure is always going to be there, but I always exceed the pressure, Mr. Apter. Everyone thinks ‘Oh you’re this and that, and you’re not in the best shape just yet, and you’re still learning, you’re still getting to work.’ But at the end of the day, who else has done what I’ve done? No one.”