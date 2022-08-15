Kerry Morton On Being Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match Event, Being Praised By Flair

Kerry Morton was a part of the Ric Flair’s Last Match event that closed July, and the son of the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being part of the show and more. Morton teamed with his father Ricky against Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. at the show, and he revealed during an interview with POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson that Flair had some big praise for him before the match. Andrew sent along some highlights, which you can check out below along with the full interview:

On being part of the event: “What a lineage man. The Four Horsemen and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, you know? That any old school wrestling fan or current, modern wrestling fan that’s really into the game should know that The Four Horsemen and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express made history and we did it once more on Ric Flair’s Last Match. You know, I saw Ric Flair once during the week and he took the time and he talked to me and he said, ‘You know what Kerry? I was a big, big fan working with your dad back in the day’ and he told me, he said, ‘Kerry, if there was a draft in professional wrestling right now, there was a draft pick,’ he said, ‘You know, you would probably be my number one’ and hearing The Nature Boy say something like that is absolutely the most humbling thing in the world.

“The greatest professional wrestler of all time, I’m gonna say it on here. The Nature Boy Ric Flair has called me his number one draft pick is very, very humbling. He watches me on NWA, National Wrestling Alliance, he watches me in Major League Wrestling and he’s watched me on the independent circuit here time and time again. Really cool and just to see Nature Boy step back into that ring one more time baby, woo! So, what a really, really fun time to see that man. Not only did Ric Flair strut the strut and walk the walk, he did all of that and some more so I’m just — it was super, super great to see him out there walking down the aisle with his robe on and I couldn’t think of a better moment to top off the weekend than watching The Nature Boy do it one more time.”

On making his MLW debut alongside his dad: “Oh man, Major League Wrestling was such a fun time to be at, especially the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina… Rock ‘n’ Roll and I tore it up. We had a fun, fun time, we tag teamed together. We went against The Von Erichs and those guys are the real deal. Unfortunately, the favor was not in our hands that night, but never say never. We’re coming back to MLW to look at some tag team gold and I promise you, I assure you one thing, Kerry Morton will have some MLW gold in the near future.”

On challenging Homicide for World Junior Heavyweight Title at NWA 74: “You know, I keep on counting the days leading to August 27th, night one of NWA 74 and truthfully, it means everything to me. Everything that’s revolved around my career so far leads to this moment. Some wrestlers say when you get in that ring, you always give it everything you got. See, Kerry Morton, when he steps in that ring, he’s already gonna give it everything he’s got. You’re gonna expect nothing less because listen, as I was raised in his business, you give the fans what they want and you give them hardworking professional wrestling and that’s what I’m gonna do and so Homicide, I’ll tell you loud and proud right here that I’m coming for that championship and I am going to do everything in my matter to have that championship on my waist at the end of that night.”