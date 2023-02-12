Kerry Morton On Teaming With His Father, His Goals in NWA

In an interview with PW Ponderings, Kerry Morton spoke about teaming with his father Ricky Morton and his goals while he is in the NWA. Here are highlights:

On teaming with his father: “My dad is my hero. He has been my hero for as long as I can remember. It’s truly awesome. I was just on a car ride with Dirty Dango. My dad was in the backseat, I was in the passenger seat, and Dango was there. I remember Dango telling me to cherish these moments. This time is so precious and he told me to make sure to take every advantage of it while I can. Don’t get me wrong, my dad is 66 years old and he can still go in the ring. It’s so inspiring to see. Taking beating after beating and getting back up. It inspires me. We set some goals out in the NWA as a father and son duo. I am the Junior Heavyweight Champion, and we have another championship opportunity after winning the championship series. The momentum with the NWA is rolling. It stopped during Covid, but now it’s like a roller coaster and it’s going up. The upcoming PPV is sold out, and the tapings I believe are sold out too as of now. People are catching back on to the NWA and starting to put some respect on it. They’re not just saying they don’t like this product because so-and-so is the champion. A lot of people didn’t like the fact that a certain person is a champion because of his political standpoint. Let’s put that aside though. If you watch NWA, you won’t see that sh*t, you will see clear-as-day pound-for-pound professional wrestling. If they take the time out to watch the product, I think they’d enjoy it much more and stop being a critique and just go back to being a fan.”

On working with Homicide: “Man… What a beating. First and foremost, Homicide is the legitimate real deal. Leading up to these matches, he and I never talked. We didn’t talk about anything in the back. We had some killer matches that will go down in the books. He’s the real deal. Truthfully, when I was getting ready to go out there, I wasn’t preparing for a wrestling match, I knew it would be a fight. I know what I was getting myself into with Homicide. Much respect for him, and he’s someone who gets it too. He understands that he can’t do this forever and he knows we have this new generation of talent coming in. He set the standard of being that champion, taking it all over the country, and defending it, and I’m happy to travel around the world and defend this legendary championship.”

On his goals in NWA: “The 12 pounds of gold. I want to hold that championship more than anything. I have the belt displayed on my wall. Also, the tag team world championship. My father won it, and if I had the chance to win it, then that would be awesome. It’s something for me to work towards and work my butt off to get to. This is why I’m capable of being this champion. I’m willing to add more gold, and I’m ready to add more. Don’t count Kerry Morton out of the 12 pounds of gold in the future. Tommy Rich won it at 21 years old, and me being 21 years old now, who knows?”