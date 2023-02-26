Kerry Morton Wants People To Give Tyrus a Chance As NWA Worlds Champion

Kerry Morton respects Tyrus’ dedication, and he had some praise for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Morton spoke with Fightful recently and explained why he respects Tyrus, noting his work ethic and why he hopes fans are giving him a chance.

“Listen, can I give some room to Tyrus right quick?,” Morton said. “Can I give some credibility to him? I’m gonna tell you this—I trained with Tyrus leading into Hard Times 3. He came down to the school of Morton in Chuckey, Tennessee and I trained with him. He cut some weight. Mind you, Tyrus lost close to 50 pounds from NWA 74 to NWA Hard Times, which is a tremendous amount of weight, especially for a man of that caliber.”

“I gotta tell you, he beat the living shit out of me in a good sense. We worked hard. So you hear these ideas upon, ‘What can Tyrus do as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion?’ Shadow of a doubt, I’m just asking the viewers out there to give him a chance. Give him a chance, I’m not saying bet on him. I’m saying give him a chance, give him an opportunity, give him a little time. See what happens. That’s all I can ask for from a wrestling fan, so I’m asking. Maybe this guy just needs a little time.”

Tyrus won the title at NWA Hard Times III in November, the same night that Morton won the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.