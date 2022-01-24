Kevin Blackwood Announced For TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced that Kevin Blackwood will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Blackwood has wrestled for companies like DEFY, PWG, VxS, Limitless and others. He was also recently announced for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022.

The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.