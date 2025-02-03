Kevin Blackwood Credits KENTA For Influencing His Style, Recalls Facing Him In Ring

Kevin Blackwood recently looked back at the influence KENTA had on his wrestling career and recalled facing him in DEADLOCK Pro. Blackwood battled the NJPW star in a tag match at West Coast Pro and then again in a singles match for DEADLOCK, and he spoke about the latter in an interview with Fightful Overbooked. You can see highlights below:

On KENTA’s influence on him: “Growing up for me, I didn’t have access to wrestling outside of WWE. My first understanding of independent wrestling were guys like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Their style always stuck out to me. Specifically with Punk because he was straight edge and into hardcore, and those are things in my life that I can relate to. The MMA style, I was really drawn to that. I saw Bryan do the same kind of stuff, but even more intense. It wasn’t until I started training and wrestling that I would go back and watch their Ring of Honor and Japan stuff.

“When KENTA came to NXT, I was looking for his stuff in NOAH and Ring of Honor. I always wanted to emulate that style, but I wasn’t immediately good at it, so I would get discouraged. I had several periods where I’d stop wearing kickpads, ‘I can’t kick, what’s the point,’ but I loved (the style), I just needed to learn how to do it properly. I’d watch KENTA because I loved the way he moved, how intense he was, how he was kind of a dickhead about it. Over time, it was like, ‘KENTA is my guy. I love everything about KENTA.’ KENTA vs. Low Ki, that match is mind-blowingly awesome. I love that match. I just wanted to be like KENTA in the ring. When I got to wrestle him, it was a total full circle moment. This dude shaped why I am successful in wrestling right now.”

On speaking with KENTA after their match: “He didn’t really give my any advice, per say, it was just an obvious feeling of respect. ‘That was really cool, thank you for doing that.’ He was really appreciative. Emi Sakura was there, and she was talking to KENTA. Emi complimented me a lot. Two legendary Japanese wrestlers were telling me how good I did in this match, it was mind blowing. I felt so accomplished. I really love that match. I think it will always be my favorite match.”