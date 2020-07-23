Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset About Spots In Extreme Rules Match

WWE executive Kevin Dunn got upset about some of the spots in a match at Extreme Rules. Fightful Select reports that Dunn was “set off” by some production arrors in the Sasha Banks vs. Asuka match.

According to the site, Dunn was upset by the cameras catching Bayley in spots where they weren’t supposed to, although the specifics are not known as to which shots. The site’s sources say that the issues weren’t too significant, but were enough so that Dunn was shouting at people over it for not protecting the talent.